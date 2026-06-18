Heat advisory issued; index up to 107

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory from noon until 8 p.m. Thursday, June 18 for Bladen County and surrounding areas.

Heat index values are expected to be up to 107 degrees Thursday afternoon. The hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses. The high temperature Thursday is forecast to be around 96 degrees.

The National Weather Service reminds everyone to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and to check on relatives and neighbors.

The advisory covers Bladen, Columbus, inland Brunswick, inland New Hanover, inland Pender and Robeson counties.

Conditions are expected to cool Thursday night with a 50% chance of thunderstorms overnight.

The forecast for Friday, June 19 calls for heavy rain with a high around 88 degrees.