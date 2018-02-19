Corrections employee

charged with felonies

CLINTON – A Correction Enterprises employee was caught Friday allegedly attempting to bring contraband into the Sampson Correctional Institution Laundry facility. Correctional staff discovered nearly 59 grams of marijuana, two cell phones and tobacco in a duffle bag as Christopher Bishop was trying to enter the facility just before 3 p.m.

The Clinton Police Department has charged Bishop with two felonies — providing a phone to an inmate and providing contraband to an inmate, along with misdemeanor providing products to an inmate. His bail was set at $5,000.

Bishop, 42, a second-shift supervisor at the Sampson Laundry, has been with Correction Enterprises for 3.5 years.

Raeford couple

gives $1M to UNCP

PEMBROKE — Wyatt Upchurch has reaped the rewards from running one of the region’s largest turkey hatchery operations.

Since retired, this business leader and turkey farmer-turned-philanthropist has chosen to invest in Southeastern North Carolina’s future through UNCP’s vision for a new School of Business building.

Upchurch and his wife, Mary, are donating $1 million toward the construction of a $36 million building that will house the School of Business.

The Upchurch Auditorium in the new building will be named in honor of Wyatt Jeffrey Upchurch, who died in 1976 after battling acute lymphoblastic leukemia. He was 16.

Win wins Bee

for second year

FAYETTEVILLE — Middle-schoolers Kendal Win and Derek Auriemmo battled through 53 rounds at the Cumberland County Spelling Bee before the word “scherzo” earned Kendal the championship for the second year.

Kendal, an eighth-grader at Pine Forest Middle School, will now compete at the Scripps National Spelling Bee in May, sponsored by The Fayetteville Observer and the Cumberland County Public Library & Information Center.

Skeletal remains

found by loggers

WHITEVILLE — A logging crew found skeletal remains roughly a mile off of Hallsboro Road North on Thursday afternoon.

The remains were discovered around 1 p.m., along with personal effects and clothing with the body. The remains were found deep in the woods in the 4200 block.

The remains were transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office.

