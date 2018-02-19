15 additional candidates file with Bladen County Board of Elections

ELIZABETHTOWN — Another 15 candidates have filed their intent to seek office through the Bladen County Board of Elections.

Hoping to retain at-large seats on the Bladen County Board of Education are Chairman Vincent Rozier, Tim Benton, and Dennis Edwards. They will be challenged by Corey L. Singletary. District 3 incumbent Alan West will be running for his spot again this year as well.

On the Bladen County Board of Commissioners, incumbent Arthur Bullock will be seeking re-election from the voters in District 1.

In the North Carolina General Assembly races, three additional candidates joined the party. Republican incumbent William Brisson will be seeking re-election for the District 22 seat in the House of Representatives. The N.C. Senate race will see Republican incumbent Bill Rabon battle against Libertarian Anthony H. Mascolo.

Five candidates filed to represent Bladen County in the U.S. House of Representatives. Hoping to represent District 7 is Democrat Kyle Horton. For District 9, Democrats Dan McCready and Christian Cano will vie for spots against Republican Clarence W. Goins, Jr. and Libertarian Jeff Scott.

Incumbent District Attorney Jon David will be seeking to retain his seat.

