BOE, U.S House, and N.C. Senate gain more candidates

ELIZABETHTOWN — Through Wednesday this week, four additional candidates filed with the Bladen County Board of Elections their intent to run in this year’s primary election on May 8.

At the local level, the race for Bladen County Board of Education gained another candidate when Sabrina Murchison of Clarkton filed to run for the District 1 seat.

The list of candidates for two federal races also grew. U.S. House of Representatives Republican incumbent David Rouzer, of Benson, will be seeking another term representing District 7. Going up for the District 9 spot in the U.S. House of Representatives will be Republican Mark Harris, of Charlotte.

At the state level, David W. Sink, a Democrat from Winnabow, will be seeking election to the N.C. Senate from the voters in District 8.

With the above-named candidates, the total number of individuals who have filed with the Bladen County Board of Education stands at 31.

More than a dozen seats will be up for grabs. With filing fees, they include U.S. Senate ($1,740), U.S. House of Representatives ($1,740), associate justice, N.C. Supreme Court ($1,326), Court of Appeals judge ($1,401), Superior Court judge ($1,259), District Court judge ($1,167), district attorney ($1,282), N.C. State House ($207), N.C. State Senate ($207), clerk of Superior Court ($892), county commissioner ($88), Board of Education ($58), sheriff ($796), coroner ($53), register of deeds ($632) and Soil and Water Conservation District ($5). Fees must be paid in the form of check or money order.

The filing period for the May 8 primary will run until noon on Feb. 28, with the exception of filing for Soil and Water Conservation, which will run from noon on June 12 until noon on July 6. The deadline to withdraw notice of candidacy is Feb. 23. Filing takes place at the Bladen County Board of Elections, located at 301 S. Cypress St. in Elizabethtown.

To vote in the primary, registration must be completed by April 13 at 5 p.m. One-stop voting begins April 19 and continues through May 5 at 1 p.m. Absentee voting begins March 19 and runs through May 8 at 5 p.m. The absentee by mail deadline is May 11, but mail must be postmarked on or by May 8.

Chrysta Carroll can be reached at 910-862-4163 or ccarroll@bladenjournal.com.

