Bladen Journal receives three awards from NCPA

RALEIGH — The Bladen Journal took home a trio of awards on Thursday during the annual North Carolina Press Association’s editorial contest at the Raleigh Marriott Crabtree Valley.

“We’re always happy when our peers take notice of our work,” said W. Curt Vincent, general manager/editor of the newspaper. “While it’s not the reason we do this, it’s a nice measuring stick — regardless of how subjective it is — for what we produce.”

Staff Writer Chrysta Carroll was awarded first place in the in the General News category for her April 25, 2017, story on the opioid crisis in Bladen County and new legislation by the North Carolina General Assembly targeting prescription drugs.

Carroll was also awarded a third-place finish in the Feature Writing category for her story about a Bladen County family of six living in a children’s playhouse without heat and water.

Vincent was given a third place in the Appearance & Design category for pages on May 12 and May 16, 2017.

“I really like the front pages of this paper,” commented a judge. “The photos grab your attention and make you want to read the stories.”

The Bladen Journal competed against other community newspapers statewide with circulations of under 3,500. The NCPA contest was judged by newspaper journalists from press associations in Indiana.

