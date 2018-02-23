East Bladen to face Richlands on Saturday at 6 p.m.

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Lady Eagles of East Bladen will go on the road Saturday for the third round of the NCHSAA Class 2-A East playoffs and take on Richlands at 6 p.m.

The No. 5 seed Lady Eagles are 27-1 after Thursday’s 65-56 win over Midway in the second round; the No. 4 seed Lady Wildcats are 25-3 after slipping past Farmville Central, 66-65.

Richlands is led by 5-9 senior forward Corryn Barnes, who averages 16.1 points, 13.2 rebounds and 3.4 steals per game. The supporting cast features 5-9 junior forward Morgan Ervin, who averages 13.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.8 steals per game; along with 5-7 sophomore guard Kiki Kornegay, who averages 11.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 5.5 steals per game.

The Lady Wildcats’ long-range shooter is freshman guard Arianna Hamilton, who has connected on 28 of 162 three-point shots.

Richlands won the Coastal Eight Conference with a 13-1 record — including a pair of wins over former Four County Conference foes for East Bladen, Heidi Trask (65-31 and 62-29) and Pender County (68-48 and 60-30). The Lady Wildcats have also defeated Whiteville from the current Three Rivers Conference, 72-50.

The Richlands girls are averaging 57.9 points per game and allowing 38.4 points per game.