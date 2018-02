Pageant winners

The 11th annual Miss Bladen County Youth Focus Project Pageant was held Han. 13 and the winners were: Tiny Miss runner-up Ayanna Crawford; Tiny Miss Bryanna Brady; Little Miss Sanaa Smith; Senior Miss Brianda Coleman; and Wee Miss Chyna Rhodie.

