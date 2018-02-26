Pembroke receives

Little League charter

PEMBROKE — The Pembroke Department of Parks and Recreation received its charter last week to start a Little League baseball program this spring for kids from 4- to 12-years-old.

This change takes the department’s youth baseball league out from the Dixie Youth program and now into a program that allows more autonomy. This also makes Pembroke the only parks and recreation department in Robeson County that has a Little League charter.

While baseball in Pembroke has moved away from Dixie Youth, there is no plan for softball to make the move as well.

***

Library closes

for renovations

ST. PAULS — St. Pauls Public Library is now officially closed for renovation — but have no fear, the library will reopen with a fresh look and space to serve the community better. Robeson County Public Library will post updates as available, so follow us on Facebook.

For those who are unable to travel to another library, check out the Robeson County Public Library’s digital library collection available at https://e-inc.overdrive.com. Better yet, download Libby, the new one-tap reading app built by OverDrive.

***

Schools leader to

retire on April 1

CLINTON — Stuart Blount announced Thursday that he will be stepping down as superintendent of Clinton City Schools to pursue another educational opportunity with the University of Mount Olive.

His retirement will be effective April 1.

Blount, who was hired in 2012, said he is pursuing other professional endeavors and will be joining the University of Mount Olive’s New Bern campus. The announcement was made following a closed session at the Clinton City Schools Board of Education’s monthly workshop.

The CCS Board recently extended Blount’s contract by two additional years, through June 30, 2021.

***

IP employee is

killed in wreck

RIEGELWOOD — A member of the International Paper first responder team was killed early Wednesday in a vehicle crash at the plant.

David Stephens, 50, of Wilmington, was killed after colliding with the rear of a logging truck then striking a tree.

A report from the N.C. Department of Labor/Occupational Safety and Health Division said he collided with the logging truck at approximately 6 a.m.

— From staff and wire reports.