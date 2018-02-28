Filing period closes; dozens file to run in Bladen County

ELIZABETHTOWN — On Wednesday, the filing period for the 2018 election drew to a close, and Bladen County voters will have some difficult choices to make among the nearly 40 candidates who have filed.

One of the most hotly contested primary races will be for Bladen County sheriff, in which both Republicans and Democrats will have to make a selection. In the Republican race, incumbent Jim McVicker will be challenged by Clarkton resident W.M. “Billy” Ward. The Democratic ticket will bear the names of Bladenboro resident Gary S. Edwards and Council resident Hakeem Brown.

On the Bladen County Board of Commissioners, the seats for Districts 1, 2 and 3 are up for grabs this year, and, interestingly enough, have the corresponding number of folks running. In District 1, Democrat Arthur A. Bullock will run unchallenged to keep his spot. In the primary race for District 2, Republican incumbent Charles R. Peterson will run unopposed, as will Democrat Dawson Singletary, but the two will face off in the general election. Hoping to represent District 3 again will be incumbent Democrat Russell Priest, who will be challenged for his seat by fellow Democrat William D. Whitley, of Tar Heel, and Republican Wayne Edge, of Elizabethtown.

The Bladen County Board of Education will see minimal change, as six seats are up for election, and eight people are running. The three available at-large seats are being sought by a lone Republican — incumbent Dennis Edwards — as well as three Democrats — incumbents Vincent Rozier and Tim Benton, along with Clarkton resident Cory L. Singletary.

Voters will also decide on three district seats on the Board of Education this year. For District 1, Democratic voters will choose between incumbent Gary Rhoda and Clarkton resident Sabrina Murchison in the primary. In District 2, incumbent Democrat Roger Carroll will run unopposed, as will incumbent Democrat Alan West for his seat representing District 3.

For Bladen County Register of Deeds, Democrat Beverly Parks will be seeking re-election, but she will have to beat Bladenboro Republican Jason Britt for the spot when the general election rolls around.

Clarkton Democrat Kenneth T. Clark hopes to fill the coroner spot that will be vacated by Hubert Kinlaw, and Niki Dennis will run unopposed for the job as Clerk of Superior Court.

On a regional level, Republican incumbent Jon David will be seeking to retain his seat as district attorney for District 15. He will run unopposed.

For state races, only Libertarians will have to make a choice in the primary. Hoping to secure a seat as the District 8 representative in the N.C. Senate are incumbent Bill Rabon (Republican), Winnabow resident David W. Sink, Jr. (Democrat), Shallotte resident Anthony H. Mascolo (Libertarian), and Kelly resident Randolph W. “Randy” Crow (Libertarian).

Republican incumbent and Dublin resident William Brisson hopes remain the District 22 representative in the N.C House, but he will have to beat out in the general election either Democrat and White Lake resident Martin “Tony” Denning or Democratic Clinton resident Lawrence A. Aycock.

At the federal level, Bladen County voters will have some choices in the primary. Seeking to represent District 7 in the U.S. House of Representatives on the Democratic ticket will be Carolina Beach resident Kyle Horton and Goldsboro resident Grayson Parker. They will be looking to fill the seat of Republican incumbent David Rouzer, who will be seeking re-election as the sole Republican.

In the race for U.S. House of Representatives for District 9 will be Republican incumbent Robert Pittenger, who will go head to head in the primary with Mark Harris of Charlotte and Clarence. W. Goins, Jr. of Eastover. Democratic voters will choose from Dan McReady and Christian Cano, both of Charlotte. Another Queen City resident — Libertarian Jeff Scott — has his eye on the seat as well.

The primary election will be held Tuesday, May 8.

To vote in the primary, registration must be completed by April 13 at 5 p.m. One-stop voting begins April 19 and continues through May 5 at 1 p.m. Absentee voting begins March 19 and runs through May 8 at 5 p.m. The absentee by mail deadline is May 11, but mail must be postmarked on or by May 8.

