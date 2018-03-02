Storm passes through Bladen County

A strong, but fast-moving storm raced through the region on Thursday, clipping the western side of Bladen County on its way from Central North Carolina, through Robeson and Columbus counties, and into South Carolina.

The National Weather Service in Wilmington issued a sever storm warning for Bladen County late in the afternoon shortly after a tornado watch had been issued for the Fayetteville and Fort Bragg area of Cumberland County.

Heavy winds and rain made their way into Robeson County at about 4:30 p.m. Thursday before making a pass through Bladen and Columbus counties shortly after.

Although little or no damage was reported in Bladen County from the storm, a tree was reported down on Berry Lewis Road in Bladenboro at about 5 p.m. The storm dumped slightly more than one inch of rain.

Robeson County had reports of trees down later in the evening and Columbus County had reports of trees down at about 10:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for Bladen County on Friday from 3:20 a.m. to 6 p.m. Winds of 40 mph or more were forecast.