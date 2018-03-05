UNCP ‘gateway’

to get makeover

PEMBROKE – North Odom Street/Prospect Road – a major entrance for the UNC-Pembroke campus in Robeson County – will be reconstructed to include bicycle lanes, two roundabouts and a landscaped median.

The N.C. Department of Transportation recently awarded a nearly $5 million contract to BMCO Construction Inc. of Lumberton to overhaul almost a mile of the campus route between West Third Street and just north of Cornith Street.

The contractor can begin work in April, and the project is expected to be finished by fall 2019.

***

Woman charged

in home invasion

ROSEBORO — A Roseboro woman has been arrested in connection with a breaking and entering on Murphy Road after she was named the suspect by the owner of the stolen goods.

According to reports from the Sampson County Sheriff’s Department, Adrienne Sam Lockamy was charged with stolen property, breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, larceny of a firearm, injury to real property, injury to personal property and driving while impaired.

She was placed in the Sampson County Detention Center under a$32,500 secured bond.

***

Town board gives

its members raises

PARKTON — Hope Mills commissioners have given themselves pay raise. Those raises, between 49 and 85 percent, will start July 1.

The board took the action Saturday at a budget retreat. The vote was 3-2, with Mayor Pro Tem Mike Mitchell and Commissioner Pat Edwards voting against the increase.

Town officials said the raises were the result of looking at other municipalities comparable with Hope Mills, and are designed to bring Hope Mills in line.

The raises will move the mayor’s pay from $4,875.72, goes to $9,000 (84.6 percent); mayor pro tem from $4,167.60 to $6,200 (48.7 percent); other commissioners from $3,902.16 to $6,000 (53.8 percent).

***

CCECA selects its

Woman of the Year

WHITEVILLE — Jane Shaw was honored as the Woman of the Year by the Columbus County Extension and Community Association during its annual Achievement Day program last week.

Shaw, a Chadbourn ECA member, was lauded as a great speaker with great organizational skills and for always willing to help others.

Jacqueline Roseboro, a former Extension director, now retired, sponsors the award.

— From staff and wire reports.