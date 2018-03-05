Join the Arbor Day Foundation, receive 10 free trees

The Arbor Day Foundation is making it easy for everyone to celebrate the arrival of spring by planting trees.

Join the Arbor Day Foundation in March 2018 and receive 10 free white pine trees or 10 white flowering dogwood trees.

“White pine trees or white flowering dogwoods will add beauty to your home throughout the year,” said Matt Harris, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation. “Dogwoods are known for their showy spring flowers and red berries that attract songbirds during winter. White pine trees are fast-growing landscape trees that will break heavy winds, making them an ideal addition to any yard.”

The free trees are part of the nonprofit Foundation’s Trees for America campaign.

With planting instructions included, the trees will be shipped at the right time for planting, between now and May 31. The 6- to 12-inch trees are guaranteed to grow or they will be replaced free of charge.

Arbor Day Foundation members also receive a subscription to Arbor Day, the Foundation’s bimonthly publication, and The Tree Book, which contains information about tree planting and care.

To become a member of the Foundation and receive the free trees, send a $10 contribution to TEN FREE WHITE PINE or 10 FREE DOGWOOD TREES, Arbor Day Foundation, 100 Arbor Avenue, Nebraska City, NE 68410, by March 31, or join online at arborday.org/march.