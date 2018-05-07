FEMA to buy out

flood-ruined homes

FAYETTEVILLE – Congressman Robert Pittenger announced Thursday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency will provide nearly $3 million to buy out 26 flood-ravaged homes in Fayetteville.

The $2,897,855 grant will cover 75 percent of the cost of acquiring and demolishing 26 residential structures flooded during Hurricane Matthew. All of these structures are located within the 100 year floodplain and many have been flooded multiple times over several decades.

The deeds will be transferred to the city of Fayetteville to be used as open space.

***

DA probing

missing file

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County District Attorney’s Office has launched an investigation into how information from a sheriff’s candidate’s personnel files ended up in the public arena.

District Attorney Johnson Britt said a search by State Bureau of Investigation agents and Robeson County District Attorney’s Office investigators of the town of Red Springs’ administrative offices failed to turn up what he called “complete” personnel files relating to a sexual harassment investigation of Ronnie Patterson.

Patterson is now the town’s police chief, and one of five candidates for sheriff.

***

Early joyride

nets man jail

CLINTON — A Sampson County man who has had a fair share of run-ins with the law over the years, including recent arrests for assault on an officer, kidnapping and felony hit-and-run, now also stands accused of stealing a vehicle while its owner was in a Clinton convenience store.

Airatren Kuan Stevens, 35, of Clinton, has been charged with felony larceny of a motor vehicle, stemming from an April 28 incident. His bond for the single offense was set at $100,000 secured.

***

Crash pins drivers

inside their cars

WHITEVILLE — A three-car crash on U.S. 74-76 near Whiteville on Saturday at about 10:40 p.m. caused two cars to overturn, pinning both drivers inside and closing the roadway for more than an hour.

Crews from Whiteville Rescue, Whiteville Heavy Rescue, Whiteville Fire, Chadbourn Rescue, and Klondyke Fire used air bags, jacks, the Jaws of Life and hydraulic cutting tools to free the drivers.

Both drivers were transported to the hospital, neither of whom had serious injuries.

From staff and wire reports.