County concerned with lack of local NCDOT employees

W. Curt Vincent | Bladen Journal County Chairman Ray Britt presents Debra Conner, RN, with a proclamation for National Nurses Week during Monday’s meeting of the Board of Commissioners. W. Curt Vincent | Bladen Journal County Chairman Ray Britt presents Debra Conner, RN, with a proclamation for National Nurses Week during Monday’s meeting of the Board of Commissioners.

ELIZABETHTOWN — County Commissioner Charles Ray Peterson is concerned with the lack of employees at the county’s NCDOT maintenance facility, and he asked the Board of Commissioners on Monday to do something about it.

“There used to be hundreds of people there, and now there’s barely a skeleton crew,” Peterson said. “I think we need to do something before that facility is closed and everything moved to Columbus County or somewhere.”

What Peterson asked for is a letter from the board to N.C. Rep. William Brisson, N.C. Sen. Bill Raybon and NCDOT asking them to replenish the employee numbers in Bladen County.

“This is important, because we don’t need to be left without a DOT facility,” Peterson added.

The board voted unanimously to have County Manager Greg Martin draft a letter from the county.

In other business Monday:

— The board presented a proclamation for National Nurses Week to six local nurses.

— Held a public hearing on a rezoning request for 3 acres on Cromartie Road in Elizabethtown, changing the zoning to commercial to accommodate a commercial storage facility. Nobody spoke for or against, so the board approved the request.

— Heard from representatives from Cape Fear Resource Conservation and Development on projects past and present, including the construction of an Ag Center in Pender County and the Affordable Housing & Downtown Incubator project that will potentially assist Bladenboro’s downtown revitalization.

— Approved a request from the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office for a resolution in support of developing a driver training facility, as well as OK’d an agreement with the U.S. Marine Corps. for training July 30 to Aug. 1 at the White lake Training Center.

— Approved a request from Emergency Management Director Bradley Kinlaw for an agreement with the N.C. department of Public Safety regarding management of the county’s mitigation project funding following Hurricane Matthew.

— Approved a request from the town of White Lake in support of the town’s efforts to improve water quality at the lake.

The next meeting of the county commissioners will be Monday, May 21, at 6:30 p.m.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-862-4163 or cvincent@bladenjournal.com.

