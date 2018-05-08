East students build float for BCC

ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen High School carpentry shop students have built a parade float for Bladen Community College. Pictured from left to right in the front row are carpentry instructor Lloyd Leggett, students Darrell Banks, Keyshawn Biddy, Joshua McKoy, Tamije Baldwin, Malcolm Kilpatrick, and principal Dr. Jason Wray.

Pictured from left to right on the back row are Uriel De Jesus Delarosa, Ezequiel Arteaga, Bryan Monroe, Dennis Emmanuel Esparza, Zykiem Beatty, Alsup Landon Davis, and Parrish Rogers.

Carpentry students not pictured are Andres Mota and Byron Bowen.