Scouts participate in resident camp

WHITE OAK — Elizabethtown Pack 600 Cub Scouts recently participated in their 2018 resident camp at Camp McNeil in White Oak.

The camp, held May 4-6, carried a theme of “NOVA,” which consisted of mechanical and engineering sessions.

“We learned about bridges , catapults, levers and built all of them,” said Andy Runion, leader of the Bear Den.

The Pack leaders are Chris and Tina Clark, who are the parents of Cody Clark.

“With a heavy heart, this was their last resident camp, as Cody will be crossing over to Boy Scouts next year,” Runion said.

On top of learning about engineering and mechanics, the scouts learned boating safety, camping necessities, firearm shooting and safety as they used bow and arrows, slingshots and BB guns.

Anyone who is interested in joining the Cub Scout or becoming an adult volunteer, call Runion at 910-305-1404.

