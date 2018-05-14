Town officials

argue over money

ST. PAULS — The unauthorized spending of $30,000 for an engineering report was a sticking point Thursday between some St. Pauls Board of Commissioners members and Town Administrator J. R. Steigerwald.

The problem centered on the need for the engineering reports to be paid for, regardless of whether a grant is received that would pay for the project. Board member Elbert Gibson learned that a project’s drawings had been paid for in March, but the bid money hadn’t been approved.

The town will get the money to pay it back after the project bid money is received. In the meantime, the town could be stuck with the bill.

***

Pedestrian killed

by truck on I-95

LUMBERTON — A Wilmington man was struck and killed after being hit by an 18-wheeler on May 5.

Lumberton police officers responded about 6:19 p.m. to a report of a pedestrian struck on Interstate 95 at Exit 20. When officers arrived, 41-year-old Darrell Keith McRae was found dead in the interstate’s northbound lane.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, Joseph Lebert Menard, 56, of Port Saint Lucie, Fla., was traveling north on I-95 when McRae darted out from the right side of the highway. After striking McRae, the truck then came to a controlled stop on the left side of the highway.

Menard was not charged or cited.

***

SCC to alter its

tobacco policy

CLINTON — Sampson Community College has been a tobacco-free campus for the last three years, but beginning with the fall semester, the college’s tobacco policy will slightly change.

The new policy will allow the use of any tobacco product in designated areas, but will continue to be prohibited in campus buildings, on campus grounds, in college vehicles or at any college-sponsored event.

***

Goat eats roses,

damages Jeep

TABOR CITY — The suspect in a May 4 property damage case has four feet, horns and a taste for flowers.

A resident near Tabor City contacted the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office after a neighbor’s goat got loose and went on a vandalism spree.

A goat was released with a warning but no charges after damaging a Jeep Liberty and several rose bushes. In all, about $280 in damages were reported.

No charges were sought in the incident, according to the sheriff’s office.

From staff and wire reports.