COMMUNITY CALENDAR

***

May 20-26

EMS Appreciation Week

May 22

— A Plant Propagation Class will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at the Bladen County Cooperative Extension Office, 450 Smith Circle Drive in Elizabethtown (at the Greenhouse). The registration fee is $5 and is payable by May 18. Learn various ways to propagate plants, including semi-hard wood cuttings, air layering, stem cuttings leaf cutting, division and other methods. We will talk about root cuttings, softwood and hardwood cutting but will not be doing these. We will be doing our “creating” outside at the greenhouse next to the Extension office. Please bring a chair. Bring a chair if needed. Persons with disabilities may request accommodations to participate by contacting Nancy Olsen, Extension agent, at 910-862-4591.

May 24

— A community forum sponsored by the Bladen County Opioid Task Force will be held at Bladen Community College at 6:30 p.m. There will be a panel discussion, Q&A session and light refreshments. The public is urged to attend.

— The main branch of the Bladen County Public Library in Elizabethtown will host a “Summer Perennials” seminar at 6:30 p.m. Nancy Olsen, a Bladen County Extension Office horticulture agent and Master Gardener volunteer coordinator, will be the guest speaker. There will be giveaways. Open to the public.

June 2

— The descendants of Shade and Civil Thompson, as well as Jesse and Perci Boyett, of Bladen County will hold their family reunion at Shady Grove Baptist Church in the Fellowship Hall, located at 10981 Twisted Hickory Road in Bladenboro. A covered-dish meal will be served at 1 p.m. All descendants, family and and friends are urged to attend — and bring photos of the family past and present to share. For information, call Patricia Thompson Edge at 910-876-7144 or Golda Thompson Moore at 336-972-6049.

June 20

— Learn how to grow the best lawn you can at the Bladen County Cooperative Extension Office, 450 Smith Circle Drive in Elizabethtown, from 9 a.m. to noon. Bring your soil report with a sample of your grass — as well as any weeds, insects or problems your yard has. Register by June 15. There is no cost. Persons with disabilities may request accommodations to participate by contacting Nancy Olsen, Extension agent, at 910-862-4591.

Out of county

• WHITEVILLE: Vineland Station, located at 701 S. Madison St., will host “An Interdisciplinary Approach to Best Practices in Opioid Prescription Management: from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 5. The program is free and dinner will be provided, followed by the program. The target audience includes Physicians, Physician Assistants, Residents, Advanced Practitioners, Dentists, Pharmacists and any other interested healthcare professionals. For information, contact Kerrie Cave, project specialist at kerrie.cave@seahec.net or 910-667-9337.