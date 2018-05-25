Celebrating a big birthday in New Bern

NEW BERN — On Sunday, May 27, the Birthplace of Pepsi, the actual site where Pepsi-Cola was invented by Caleb Bradham in 1898, will host a celebration in recognition of Bradham’s 151th birthday.

From noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, visitors to the Birthplace of Pepis can enjoy free birthday cake and a Pepsi for only a nickel.

“For those in New Bern during the Memorial Day weekend, we hope you’ll drop by to help us celebrate,” stated Sabrina Bengel, Managing Partner of the Birthplace of Pepsi.

The Birthplace of Pepsi is located at 256 Middle Street in New Bern, NC. To learn more, please visit www.pepsistore.com or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Birthplace-of-Pepsi-Cola-New-Bern-NC.