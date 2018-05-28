Teenage boy

drowns in pond

LUMBERTON — A teenage boy drowned Saturday in a private pond near Lumberton.

The unidentified child, believed to be 14 years old, was recovered from a man-made private pond at 202 Willoughby Road. He said the 911 call came in at 11:43 a.m. and the body was recovered in an area about 12 to 15 feet deep about an hour later.

The pond is about 1,000 feet down a dirt road, off Willoughby Road, past the Long Branch area and east of Lumberton.

***

Sampson man hit

with federal charges

WILMINGTON — A federal grand jury has returned indictments against a Sampson County man in a carjacking and vehicle pursuit on Interstate 95 that also allegedly involved drug trafficking. He is facing at least 55 years in prison if convicted.

The indictments against Raymond Lee Bryant Jr., 44, of Roseboro, stem from a crazy sequence on I-95 in Harnett County earlier this month for which charges were brought.

Bryant is facing federal charges of carjacking, carrying and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to the carjacking, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

***

City focusing on

mobile home parks

FAYETTEVILLE — A six-month effort by the city of Fayetteville’s code enforcement has uncovered nearly 700 violations in the city’s mobile home parks.

The city, which had inspected all but one park, issued about 676 code enforcement violations — including 57 at Sleepy Hollow Mobile Home Park; 49 at Enchanted Forest; and 44 at Mobile Manor. The three parks have a combined total of 203 homes.

Of the 676 violations, more than two-thirds were for substandard buildings.

***

County cuts budget

by about 1 percent

WHITEVILLE — The Columbus County tax rate will remain at 80.5 cents per $100, but water rates are expected to rise. That increase will be offset by a reduction in the solid waste fees will be reduced under the proposed fiscal year 2018-19 budget.

The proposed $72.8 million budget was presented last week, and a public hearing will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 1, to gather comments on the plan, which must be adopted by June 30.

The budget was cut by roughly 1.02 percent, down from $74 million.

From staff and wire reports.