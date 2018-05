BLADENBORO — The Bladenboro Historical Society Building hosted a special Disabled American veterans ceremony on Memorial Day.

The guest speaker for the day was Lt. Col. Mike Hubbard.

Participating in the ceremony included Samaria Grant of the West Bladen High JROTC Color Guard; Jalen Baxley of the West Bladen High JROTC Color Guard; and David Brown, DAV commander for Bladen County.