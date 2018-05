DUBLIN — West Bladen High senior Sean Nunnery was recently awarded a Golden LEAF Scholarship for $10,000. Nunnery will also be involved in various other leadership activities through the scholarship, and plans to attend N.C. State University. His parents are Kristy Bullard and Mike Nunnery.

