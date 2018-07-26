West Bladen tennis tryouts to start soon

The season is set to begin mid-August, and tryouts will start next week. The season is set to begin mid-August, and tryouts will start next week.

BLADENBORO — Tennis tryouts for West Bladen High School are set to begin next week under new head coach Billy Bryant.

Tryouts for the girls’ tennis team will begin Monday, July. 30, and will run from 6-7:30 p.m. each night through Friday, Aug. 3. Any student of West Bladen is eligible for tryouts, but students must have a current physical on file.

Practices will begin the following week, and the first tennis match is scheduled for Aug. 13. Bryant said practice times are flexible and will be determined by the composition of the team and team members’ schedules.

The former assistant coach, Bryant recently took the helm of the tennis team and is excited about this year’s prospects.

“I have high expectations,” he remarked. “We suffered a pretty big blow when our number one player tore her ACL, but we have some players that are willing and ready to step up, so I think we’re going to have a great year.”