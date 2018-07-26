Search warrants in Bladenboro and Dublin uncover drugs, money and weapons; four wanted by Sheriff’s Office

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County Sheriff James A. McVicker released information this morning concerning the execution of several search warrants.

“The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit has completed an investigation into the distribution of controlled substances in the Bladenboro and Dublin communities of Bladen County,” said McVicker.

During the investigation, it was determined by the Narcotics Unit that the below listed individuals were responsible for distributing controlled substances in and around Bladenboro. This investigation originated from citizen complaints, which prompted narcotics agents to the area of 419 Elizabethtown Road, Apartment 5B, Bladenboro (Harmony Homes). Agents conducted multiple undercover purchases from the defendants in this investigation where heroin was purchased. At the conclusion of this investigation, on July 26, 2018, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit, Criminal Investigations Division, K-9 Unit, and Patrol Division executed three search warrants in the Bladenboro and Dublin communities of Bladen County (419 Elizabethtown Road, Apartment 5B, Bladenboro and 120 Third Street, Dublin — 2 Storage Units).

Pursuant to the search, approximately 237.5 grams of heroin was seized. The street value on this seizure would be approximately $24,000. In addition to the heroin, $3,400 U.S. Currency and an AK-47 pistol were also seized.

The following individuals are now wanted by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office:

— Monte Lee Williams, 34, of 419 Elizabethtown Road, Apartment 5B, Bladenboro is wanted on one count of Trafficking 28 Grams or More of Heroin, one count of Sell/Deliver Heroin, two counts of Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Heroin, one count of Manufacture Heroin, one count of Maintaining a Building for the Purpose of Keeping or Selling Heroin, and one count of Felony Possession of Heroin Defendant.

— Takenya Darnetta Lennon, 35, of 419 Elizabethtown Road, Apartment 5B, Bladenboro, is a black female charged with one count of Trafficking 28 Grams or More of Heroin, one count of Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Heroin, one count of Maintaining a Building for the Purpose of Keeping or Selling Heroin, and one count of Felony Possession of Heroin.

— Deanna Kaye Bryan , 44, of 277 Zion Hill Church Road, Bladenboro, is a white female charged with one count of Sell/Deliver Heroin, one count of Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Heroin, one count of Conspiring to Sell/Deliver Heroin, and one count of Felony Possession of Heroin Defendant.

— Marcellus McLaughlin , 29, of 210 E. 4th Street Apt. 4, Dublin is a black male charged with one count of Sell/Deliver Heroin, one count of Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Heroin, one count of Conspiring to Sell/Deliver Heroin, and one count of Felony Possession of Heroin.

McVicker asks the help of the public to locate these individuals. Anyone knowing their whereabouts can call the Sheriff’s Office at 910-862-6960.