ELIZABETHTOWN —A heroin dealer has surrendered to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, according to Maj. Larry Guyton.

Deanna Kay Bryan, 44, of 277 Zion Hill Church Road in Bladenboro, surrendered to the Sheriff’s Office after learning of the warrant for her arrest. She is charged with one county of selling/delivering heroin, one county of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin, one count of conspiring to sell/deliver heroin, and one county of felony possession of heroin. Bond was set at $25,000.

Still being sought are the following individuals:

— Monte Lee Williams, 34, of 419 Elizabethtown Road, Apartment 5B, Bladenboro is wanted on one count of Trafficking 28 Grams or More of Heroin, one count of Sell/Deliver Heroin, two counts of Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Heroin, one count of Manufacture Heroin, one count of Maintaining a Building for the Purpose of Keeping or Selling Heroin, and one count of Felony Possession of Heroin Defendant.

— Takenya Darnetta Lennon, 35, of 419 Elizabethtown Road, Apartment 5B, Bladenboro, is a black female charged with one count of Trafficking 28 Grams or More of Heroin, one count of Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Heroin, one count of Maintaining a Building for the Purpose of Keeping or Selling Heroin, and one count of Felony Possession of Heroin.

— Marcellus McLaughlin , 29, of 210 E. 4th Street Apt. 4, Dublin is a black male charged with one count of Sell/Deliver Heroin, one count of Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Heroin, one count of Conspiring to Sell/Deliver Heroin, and one count of Felony Possession of Heroin.

Warrants for the foursome were issued following a search of an Elizabethtown Road apartment in Bladenboro. Approximately 238 grams of heroin was seized, with a street value of approximately $24,000. Roughly $3,400 in U.S. currency and an AK-47 pistol were also found during the search.

Sheriff Jim McVicker asks the help of the public to locate the remaining three individuals. Anyone knowing their whereabouts can call the Sheriff’s Office at 910-862-6960.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/web1_Deanna-Kaye-Bryan.jpg