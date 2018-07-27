DUBLIN — Registration for fall classes is now open at Bladen Community College.

Bladen Community College offers 80 curriculum courses, associate degrees, high school credentialing, skilled workforce programs, and opportunities for high school students to complete two years of college while enrolled in high school. Counselors are visiting the community with information now.

Final registration is August 8 and 9, 2018. Interested individuals may talk with a counselor or see an advisor now about a course of study at BCC. For enrollment information, call 910-879-5500.