Dublin man surrenders to Bladen County Sheriff’s Office

ELIZABETHTOWN — Another individual has surrendered himself to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday, the Sheriff’s Office the voluntary surrender of Macellus Ronquell McLauchlin, 29, of 210 E. 4th Street, Dublin.

McLauchlin was wanted on one count of selling heroin, one count of posession with intent to sell, one count of conspiring to sell, and one count of fellony possession of heroin. He is being held under a $20,000 bond and will have a first appearance in Bladen County District Court on Monday, July 30.

McLauchlin turned himself in after learning there were active warrants for his arrest.

Still being sought are the following individuals:

— Monte Lee Williams, 34, of 419 Elizabethtown Road, Apt. 5B, Bladenboro, is suspected of trafficking 28 grams or more of heroin; selling or delivering heroin; two counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver heroin; manufacturing heroin; maintaining a building for the purpose of keeping or selling heroin; and felony possession of heroin defendant.

— Takenya Darnetta Lennon, 35, of 419 Elizabethtown Road, Apt. 5B, Bladenboro, is charged with trafficking 28 grams or more of heroin; possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver heroin; maintaining a building for the purpose of keeping or selling heroin; and felony possession of heroin.

Sheriff Jim McVicker asks the help of the public to locate the remaining two individuals. Anyone knowing their whereabouts can call the Sheriff’s Office at 910-862-6960.