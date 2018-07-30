Bladen Community College has no-cost business seminars

DUBLIN — The Small Business Center (SBC) of Bladen Community College is offering no-cost online business seminars and webinars in August and September.

— How to Present at a Craft Show will be offered Saturday, Aug. 18, from 9-10:15 a.m. on the Dublin campus in Building 2, room 207.

— Making Sales on ETSY will follow immediately at 10:30 a.m. for crafters and artists who wish to transition into online sales.

— Ten Tips on Facebook for Small Business will be held on Thursday, Aug. 9 , from 6:30-7:30 p.m. in Building 2, room 202.

— Ten Tips on Twitter for Small Business will follow immediately, from 7:45-8:45 p.m.

— The Bladen County Public Library will host How to Start a Group Home on Thursday, Aug. 23, from 6-8 p.m. at the main branch in Elizabethtown, located at 111 N. Cypress St.

— The East Arcadia Center will host Cash Flow/Budgeting for Non-Profit/Faith-based Organizations from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 27. It is also offered as a webinar online.

— The online webinars for the month of September include:

Sept. 7: Financing Your Business, from 11 a.m. until noon.

Sept. 12: Online Tools and Apps for Small Business, from 1-2 p.m.

Sept. 14: SBTDC, State Resource, from 11 a.m. until noon.

Sept. 15: Small Business FAQs for Attorneys from 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Sept. 22: Ten tips for Managing Online Reviews and Listings, 11 a.m. until noon.

All seminars/webinars are open to the public and provided at no charge due to special funding arrangements for the Small Business Center and Bladen Community College. To register for any of the seminars or for more information, contact Todd Lyden, Small Business Center Director, at 910-879-5572 or register online: https://www.ncsbc.net/center.aspx?center=75040.