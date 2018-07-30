Bladen Community College graduates practical nursing students

DUBLIN – Bladen Community College graduated its largest class ever of practical nursing students in a pinning ceremony on July 24.

Board chair Dennis Troy and college president William Findt provided greetings to 26 graduates and the attendees. In the commencement address, Director of Allied Health Programs Sharron Thomas encouraged graduates to “have an influence on others” as they step into their careers.

Student Tracy Green Steeno received the Professional Nursing Award for exemplifying the best role model of the professional nurse. The Florence Nightingale Award was presented to Danielle Nicole Chamberlain.

During the pinning ceremony, students receive a nursing lapel pin and a lamp, which symbolizes the gas lamp carried by British nurse Florence Nightingale as she made nightly rounds of wounded soldiers during the 1853-1856 Crimean War. Students also recite the Florence Nightingale Pledge.

The 2018 graduates are Allison Marie Burton, Danielle Nicole Chamberlain, Cheyenne Deanna Davis, Kristen Sue Emanuel, Jana Brook Freeman, Rafael Angel Garcia, Ashlie Elisabeth Gessner, Ashlee Marie Hedgepeth, Morgan Lynn Hester, ReAuna Evette Holmes, Marci Royal Huggins, Alexis Lauren Hunt, Caisey Leigh Jacobs, Hannah Nicole Locklear, Sandra Kaye Locklear, Natalie Alexis McKeel, Jennifer Leigh Pittman, Arkeivia Cassandra Pone, Jennifer Rivera Labra, India Kaylyn Smith, Whitney Adrianana Smith, Tracy Green Steeno, Kaitlyn Leigh Strickland, Adriana Correa Tarter, Stacy Rhynes Tice, and Sarah Lynn Thorne.

The nursing program at Bladen Community College continues to grow the workforce with highly-skilled professional nurses. For more information about careers in allied health, call Sharron Thomas at 910 879-5532.