Family drug ring arrested

ELIZABETHTOWN — A trio of drug dealers, including two brothers, have been arrested in Elizabethtown.

On Wednesday, Bladen County Sheriff James McVicker announced the narcotics unit completed an investigation in the Quail Street/Martin Luther King Jr. Drive area of Elizabethtown. During the investigation, agents conducted undercover purchases of varying amounts of marijuana and determined several individuals were responsible for distributing controlled substances in and around Elizabethtown.

As a result of the investigation, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office and Elizabethtown Police Department served arrest warrants on two brothers.

— Jamie Ballard was arrested on July 17 following a search at 504 Quail Street in Elizabethtown. Ballard was found to be in possession of approximately one-fourth of a pound of marijuana. He was processed and released after posting a $75,000 secured bond.

Ballard was rearrested July 31 and charged with an additional two counts of selling marijuana, two counts of possession with intent to sell, and two counts of manufacturing marijuana. His new bond was set at $100,000.

Ballard will remain in the custody of the Bladen County Detention Center until he is transferred to federal custody on outstanding federal charges stemming from the investigation.

— Benjamin Ballard, 49, of 504 Quail Street, was arrested and charged with one count of selling marijuana, one count of possession with intent to sell, and one count of manufacturing marijuana. His bond was set at $50,000.

According to the sheriff’s office, “the defendants in this case … have a history of selling and trafficking controlled substances. Both defendants have served time in prison for controlled substances offenses.”

The duo was processed at the Bladen County Detention Center.

The Sheriff’s Office made a related arrest July 21. James Gordon, 36, of 3401 Peanut Plant Road, led deputies on a brief chase after a vehicle stop near Elizabethtown. During the encounter, Gordon threw an undetermined amount of marijuana from his vehicle, and law enforcement found an additional 92.59 grams of marijuana and 1.5 dosage units of Ecstasy in his possession when he was stopped. A vehicle and two cellular devices were also seized during the arrest.

Gordon was charged with one count of failure to stop for a stop sign, one count of fleeing arrest, one count of possession with intent to sell marijuana, one count of manufacturing marijuana, and one count of possession with intent to manufacture Ecstasy.

Gordon’s bond was set at $53,000.

A search warrant executed on Monday, July 30, on Gordon’s cellular device tied Gordon to conspiring to distribute marijuana in the Elizabethtown area with Benjamin and Jamie Ballard.

Additional charges are pending.

By Chrysta Carroll Bladen Journal

Chrysta Carroll can be reached by calling 910-862-4163 or emailing ccarroll@bladenjournal.com.

