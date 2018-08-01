White Lake FFA Camp officials break ground on new facilities

WHITE LAKE — The FFA camp in White Lake is breaking new ground.

On Wednesday, Aug. 1, a groundbreaking ceremony was held to celebrate the beginning of construction for an additional girls’ dormitory.

“The new building will give us the opportunity to accept an additional 72 female campers,” explained State Agriculture Education Leader Gerald Barlowe.

In the past 50 years, the number of women in agriculture has grown immensely.

“Traditionally, FFA was for boys, but it changed, and the opportunity became open for girls,” explained Barlowe.

According to Barlowe, there are 520 agriculture teachers in North Carolina, and over half of them are women. Also, about half of agriculture students are females.

“I think that women are seeing the many opportunities of going into careers in agriculture,” explained Barlowe.

Part of the reason for the change could be due in part to the changing nature of the industry. Where once the term ‘agriculture’ referred primarily to farming, the field now encompasses a variety of careers and opportunities.

“Agriculture is not just for production farmers, but also other things like sales and bio technology,” commented camp counselor Jennifer Broadwell.

While the limited space at the FFA camp would seem on the surface to affect only the girls, in her job as counselor, Broadwell sees the impact on the everyone at camp.

“If there is a class of ten girls and five boys that would like to attend camp,” explained Broadwell, “and we didn’t have enough space for the girls, then the guys wouldn’t be able to participate either.”

According to Broadwell, the FFA camp in White Lake provides students with leadership skills, and they also practice teamwork.

“We have sports, talent shows, and a state leadership conference,” explained Broadwell. “During a state leadership conference we have leadership development workshops.”

“I also think camp really helps students because they experience a whole new pace of life,” explained Broadwell. “They aren’t at home watching videos.”

According to Barlowe, the camp is also planning to open its doors to campers beyond the summer months.

“The funding will also be used to heat and cool all of the dormitories so we can have camp in the winter and spring too,” explained Barlowe.

In addition to the girls’ dormitories and the heating and cooling of the dorms, a new boys’ bathhouse will be installed.

All of the renovations are expected to start before October and to be complete by the first of May.

The new girls’ dorm will be named after the camp’s biggest donor to these renovations, the State Employees Credit Union Foundation. Also, BASF and Farm Credit of NC were major contributors.

Industry trends mean new facilities are needed at FFA Camp