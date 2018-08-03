LCFH offers no-cost workshop on supporting those grieving

ELIZABETHTOWN — Lower Cape Fear Hospice will offer a 90-minute grief workshop, Supporting a Griever.

“It’s often hard to know what to say or do when someone you care about is grieving,” Melissa Rogers, LCFH bereavement counselor, said. “This workshop will help people embrace the opportunity to confidently provide support as they apply various tips learned for helping others through grief, loss and bereavement.”

The workshop will be held Tuesday, Sept. 11 from 3-4:30 p.m. at the LCFH Bladen County office, 116 W. Broad Street in Elizabethtown. Pre-registration is required; to register, call 910-515-6689.

Lower Cape Fear Hospice will offer no-cost grief support workshops the second Tuesday of each month through December. Topics will vary and focus on a specific aspect of grief.

“Most people have loved and lost special people in our lives, and we understand that coping with grief is a challenging process,” the company said in a press announcement. “If you and/or your friends and family are having difficulty dealing with the loss of a loved one, we are here to help. Throughout the year, we offer compassionate care, educational and enrichment opportunities that support many types of loss in safe and familiar environments. Because of our generous donors, these caring, no-cost groups, camps and workshops are available to all. Your donation is always appreciated.”

Lower Cape Fear Hospice is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing the highest level of care and comfort to patients with life-limiting illness; support and counseling to families; and education to the community. For more information, visit lcfh.org.