New yoga studio opens

ELIZABETHTOWN — Little Yoga Studio proves that big things come in small packages.

Located in a tiny space behind her home, Little Yoga Studio is owned by Melissa Bush, who also teaches the practice.

“We took a small building surrounded by nature and filled it with good energy,” Bush said.

This is not Bush’s first time teaching or running a yoga studio. Bush taught in Southern Pines for two years and had a studio in Lumberton for 10 years. She was also an educator and served as a high school principal.

“I like to teach, and I love the practice of yoga,” she said. “I started yoga when I had a hip injury and I fell in love with it.”

Bush teaches a variety of classes that are held either in the morning or in the afternoon starting at 5:30 p.m., and the doors will be open 20 minutes before each class starts. The classes include warm yoga, hot yoga, non-heated theraputic yoga, children’s yoga, restorative yoga, and nidra yoga.

“Non-heated theraputic yoga is really good for ages 60 to 65,” Bush said. “Children’s yoga is specialized for children with special needs, including ADHD and autism. Also, restorative yoga is good for people healing from an injury.”

Although yoga can be of help physically, it can teach you a new state of mind, according to the exercise guru.

“Gratitude is the highest practice in yoga,” mentioned Bush during her theraputic class. “The practice of gratitude will help you get through the dark times, as it has done me.”

When attending a class, yoga mats will be provided, but it is encouraged that participants bring their own.

“Just bring an open heart, open mind and the body you have,” Bush said.

She added, laughing, “Also, bring some water. We don’t want anyone to dehydrate.”

Bush expressed her love for small studios and for small communities as well.

“We are thrilled to be in Bladen County,” she said. “I like smaller communities and a small studio because it is more intimate and we can become a tight-knit group. I can also give more personalized attention when I teach.”

For more information, call 910-645-2830. The studio is at 2076 Airport Road; the business is also on Facebook at The Little Yoga Studio.

By Rachel Horrell For the Bladen Journal

Rachel Horrell is an intern for the Bladen Journal. Contact her at news@bladenjournal.com.

