USDA state officials tour Elizabethtown sites

ELIZABETHTOWN — USDA State Director Bob Chandler recently accompanied Assistant to the Secretary of USDA Rural Development Anne Hazlett, from Washington D.C., along with Rossie Bullock and Larry Sampson, of the Lumberton office of USDA, to meet with Elizabethtown officials. The purpose of the visit was to tour facilities such as the Cape Fear Farmers Market that USDA continues to support. Before leaving town, officials had lunch at Big Tom’s Deli and picked up a fresh box of croissants from Burney’s Sweets and More, both of which are located in Cape Fear Farmers Market.

Pictured left to right is Eddie Madden, town manager; Joby Young, chief of staff to Hazlett; Ricky Leinwand, Elizabethtown councilman; Bullock; Chandler; Mayor Sylvia Campbell; Hazlett; and Sampson. Not pictured is Delane Johnson, assistant to the state director.