Last year’s big hit returning for Summer Sounds concert in Elizabethtown

ELIZABETHTOWN —Taking the stage on Thursday will be one of the most popular groups of last year’s concert series — Legacy Motown Revue.

“It was by a very vocal demand within the community that they’re coming back,” said Elizabethtown/White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce Director Dawn Maynard, whose organization sponsors the Summer Sounds Concert Series. “People really, really loved them.”

Founded in Sept., 2010, the group pays homage to the music of greats like The Drifters; The Coasters; The Jacksons; Earth, Wind & Fire; and The Temptations — music that changed America. Their foot-stomping, sing-along playlist includes beloved tunes from the Motown era like the Four Tops’ “Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch” and “Reach Out,” along with favorites such as “I’ll Be There” by the Jackson 5.

“They’re talented, and they played extra long, and people just stayed and danced until they packed up,” Maynard said of the group’s performance last year in Elizabethown.

Based out of Kernersville, the group got its start when band leader Stan Stigall toured with Bill Pinckney’s Original Drifters as music director and pianist. The idea was born for a similar group that would honor the legendary music of Stigall’s childhood. Today, the group tours all over the Southeast, delighting crowds with their crooning and charisma.

“What I like about them is that they really look like they’re from the Motown era,” said Janeece Clark, who attended last year’s concert and said she grew up listening to the music of the Jackson 5 and The Drifters. “It takes me back.”

The Kernersville band is owned by Much More Entertainment.

Legacy Motown Revue will be at the Cape Fear Farmer’s Market on Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. For Summer Sounds concerts, folks may bring their water and their fans — and, of course, their dancing shoes — but no coolers are allowed.

The concert is the second in the Summer Sounds concert series hosted by the chamber.

By Chrysta Carroll Bladen Journal

Chrysta Carroll can be reached by calling 910-862-4163 or emailing ccarroll@bladenjournal.com.

