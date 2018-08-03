Bladen County Health Department inspects 25 food establishments

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Health Department conducted 25 inspections during the month of July. They include:

— 87 Foodmart & Grill, Tar Heel: 95.5

— Benson’s Grill, Bladenboro: 99

— Big Tom’s Subs N More, Elizabethown: 99.5

— Buffet Style Pizza, Bladenboro: 97.5

— Burger King, Elizabethtown: 97

— Burger Shack, Clarkton: 97

— Burney’s Sweets & More, Elizabethtown: 95

— Cain’s Grill, White Oak: 96.5

— Crazy Snacks, Elizabethtown: 94.5

— China Town, Bladenboro: 88

— Cypress Creek Grocery & Grill, Garland: 96.5

— Hardee’s, Bladenboro: 92

— Hardee’s, Tar Heel: 96.5

— Hot Rods Grill, White Lake: 98

— Hwy 242 Grill, Elizabethtown: 97

— Jeffrey’s Bistro, Dublin: 99

— McKenzie’s Chicken, Clarkton: 97

— Minute Man, White Lake: 96.5

— Pizza Hut, Elizabethtown: 95

— Subway, Bladenboro: 96

— Subway, Clarkton: 96

— Subway, Tar Heel: 95

— Taco Bell, Elizabethtown: 94

— Tina’s Country Cupboard, Kelly: 95.5

— U Stop Market, Tar Heel: 94.5

