Bladen County Health Department inspects 25 food establishments

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Health Department conducted 25 inspections during the month of July. They include:
— 87 Foodmart & Grill, Tar Heel: 95.5
— Benson’s Grill, Bladenboro: 99
— Big Tom’s Subs N More, Elizabethown: 99.5
— Buffet Style Pizza, Bladenboro: 97.5
— Burger King, Elizabethtown: 97
— Burger Shack, Clarkton: 97
— Burney’s Sweets & More, Elizabethtown: 95
— Cain’s Grill, White Oak: 96.5
— Crazy Snacks, Elizabethtown: 94.5
— China Town, Bladenboro: 88
— Cypress Creek Grocery & Grill, Garland: 96.5
— Hardee’s, Bladenboro: 92
— Hardee’s, Tar Heel: 96.5
— Hot Rods Grill, White Lake: 98
— Hwy 242 Grill, Elizabethtown: 97
— Jeffrey’s Bistro, Dublin: 99
— McKenzie’s Chicken, Clarkton: 97
— Minute Man, White Lake: 96.5
— Pizza Hut, Elizabethtown: 95
— Subway, Bladenboro: 96
— Subway, Clarkton: 96
— Subway, Tar Heel: 95
— Taco Bell, Elizabethtown: 94
— Tina’s Country Cupboard, Kelly: 95.5
— U Stop Market, Tar Heel: 94.5