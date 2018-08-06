Elizabethtown Wells Fargo manager Melonie Davis named Volunteer of Year

FAYETTEVILLE —Wells Fargo has named an Elizabethtown employee one of its most giving people.

Melonie Davis, manager of the Elizabethtown Branch of Wells Fargo, was recently named the 2018 Cape Fear Chapter Volunteer of the Year.

A Hope Mills native, Davis has logged numerous hours with multiple organizations over the last ten years, many of them in leadership roles. She began Bladen County Adopt-A-Cop — an effort that honors local law enforcement twice a year — and participates in Operation Christmas with the Bladen County Law Enforcement Association. The Elizabethtown resident co-led fundraisers for the family of JT Higgs that also supported cancer research, and she serves on the Bladen County Habitat for Humanity board and as one of the volunteers for the annual Bladen County Ducks Unlimited banquet.

Her service in education includes volunteering to read with students at local schools, teaching financial literacy, and assisting the Dublin First Baptist Child Development Center with events like picture day and holiday parties.

“Vision without action is merely a dream. Action without vision just passes the time. Vision with action will change our community,” said Nicole Mitchel, service manager at the Elizabethtown Wells Fargo. “Melonie has changed our community with her service to Elizabethtown and the Bladen County area … She sacrifices her time and energy to be able to be involved in several different organizations and events for the betterment of our community. and nominating her was a way to show my appreciation for all that she does.”

According to Jackie Averitt, communications officer for the Cape Fear Volunteer Chapter, nominees are judged on “their commitment to volunteering based on the organizations they support and hours they have volunteered, any achievements or awards they have received from the nonprofit, and their impact on the organization and their community.”

As winner of the award, Davis received a $1,000 donation to the non-profit of her choice.

“I chose the Dublin First Baptist Child Development Center because they’re a great organization that is working hard on the future of Bladen County,” she said last week, when presenting the check to the church. “These children in here are the leaders of tomorrow, so investing in them is important.”

The check was presented to Dublin First Baptist Pastor Cameron McGill, as well as Child Development Center Director Tammy Pait. Davis and Regional Bank President Thomas Cline presented the money.

“One of Wells Fargo’s six company goals is to become the financial services leader in corporate citizenship by making lives and communities better – through our products and services, our culture and business practices, and our philanthropy,” said Cline.

Pait expressed her joy at the timing of the donation.

“This just couldn’t have come at a better time,” she told Davis on Thursday. “We’re very close to finishing the playground out there, and this will enable us to complete that project.”

McGill sees in the gift the Lord’s providence.

“For around a decade, God has provided for this child care center,” he remarked. “He did that again, continuing to show Himself faithful when we are obedient to Him. We’re very grateful.”

Davis has been with Wells Fargo for nearly a decade and has served as branch manager for just over one year. She has lived in Bladen County for 11 years.

In 2017, Wells Fargo invested $286.5 million in more than 14,500 nonprofits. Team members volunteered a record 2 million-plus hours in support of the causes and nonprofits important to them.

“We are increasing our community investments to support economic growth, resiliency, and sustainability, including our pledge to donate an unprecedented $400 million to nonprofits in 2018 — or more than $1 million each day,” the company said in a press announcement.

Wells Fargo manager receives award, donates gift to church

By Chrysta Carroll Bladen Journal

