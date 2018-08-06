Editor’s note: The Bladen Journal no longer publishes the “ongoing events” listing. Instead, anyone holding regular events should submit information to the Bladen Journal in time for publication in the community calendar. The deadlines are Wednesday at noon for Friday’s edition; Friday at noon for Tuesday’s edition. Information can be submitted to news@bladenjournal.com.

***

Aug. 9

— Legendary Motown Revue will be coming to Elizabethtown again, for the third installment of the Summer Sounds Concert Series. The group will be performing from 6-9 p.m. at the Cape Fear Farmer’s Market in downtown Elizabethtown.

— Cape Fear Valley will host a grand opening of its newest facility located in White Lake. From 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., the organization invites guests to tour the facility, meet its providers and enjoy lunch. The office is at 273 White Lake Drive.

—The Democratic headquarters for the 2018 election season will be open Aug. 9. The evening will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony by what officials are calling a “very special Democratic guest.” The ceremony will be followed by an open house with refreshments. The Democratic Party meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m., and the party is urging all Democrats to join the activities for an exciting evening.

Aug. 11

— Craft and produce vendors will be set up at the Cape Fear Farmer’s Market in downtown Elizabethtown from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Aug. 14

— Bladen Soil & Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors will meet at 8 a.m. in the small auditorium at the Powell-Melvin Agricultural Center in Elizabethtown.

Aug. 16

— The Bladen County Cooperative Extension Office, 450 Smith Circle Drive in Elizabethtown, will host a Garden Tool Repair Workshop from 6 to 9 p.m. Learn the proper way to sand, sharpen and clean your garden tools. Bring your spade, hoe and hand clippers. You will do the sharpening, cleaning and repair of your tools. A nice tool kit will be included. Registration is $15 and must be made by Aug. 13. Contact Nancy Olsen at 910-862-4591 for more information.

Aug. 18

— Craft and produce vendors will be set up at the Cape Fear Farmer’s Market in downtown Elizabethtown from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Aug. 18

— Shug Production will be putting on “The Pinstripe Murder,” a crime scene dinner that organizers are hailing as a mystery with plenty of laughs. A $25 ticket includes dinner, dessert, and beverage, and prizes will be given to each person at a table who solves the murder. The dinner will take place at Paul R. Brown Leadership Academy on Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive in Elizabethtown at 5 p.m. Contact Marjorie “Shug” at 910-491-425.

Aug. 23

— Bladen County’s Blackwater Rhythm & Blues Band will be wrapping up the Summer Sounds Concert Series. The group will be performing from 6-9 p.m. at the Cape Fear Farmer’s Market in Elizabethtown.

Aug. 25

— Craft and produce vendors will be set up at the Cape Fear Farmer’s Market in downtown Elizabethtown from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Aug. 26

— The Grape Escape metric century and half century bike ride will begin and end at Cape Fear Vineyard and Winery in Elizabethtown. Entry fee is $45 (with T-shirt to the first 100 registered) and can be done online at active.com/cycling or on site at 11 a.m. the day of the race. Entry includes rider support at all SAG stops. The ride begins at 1 p.m., and food and entertainment will be available after the event at the Winery. Contact the town of Elizabethtown for additional information at 910-862-2066.

Sept. 1

— Craft and produce vendors will be set up at the Cape Fear Farmer’s Market in downtown Elizabethtown from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sept. 8

— Craft and produce vendors will be set up at the Cape Fear Farmer’s Market in downtown Elizabethtown from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Set. 15

— Craft and produce vendors will be set up at the Cape Fear Farmer’s Market in downtown Elizabethtown from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Out of county

• None submitted