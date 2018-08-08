Bladen Community College announces scholastic honor students

DUBLIN — Bladen Community College has announced the 2018 summer session honor students.

Full-time students who demonstrate academic achievement are recognized in two ways. Students who have maintained a 4.0 grade point average for the term are named to the President’s List. Those students are Destiny Baker, Danielle Chamberlain, Delmar Deleon, Ethan Fletcher, Racheal Moss, Jennifer Munoz, Jesus Ramos Pacheco, Tracy Steeno, Adriana Tarter, James Thomas, Stacy Tice, Kodi West, and Melina Wilkins.

Students who have maintained a 3.5 grade point average or above for the term and have been named to the Vice President’s List are Elizabeth Allbright, Hannah Arnett, Rachel Dial, Nicholas Dove, Amber Hepple, Samuel Hudson, Kayla Hunt, Zachary Kingsbury, Phoenix Locklear, Danae McMillan, Jennifer Gaytan Morales, Jeremy Moss, Michelle Najera, Diana Panameno, Mark Flores Reyes, Sheena Rogerson, Mireya Sandoval-Barrios, Dakota Vazquez, and Claire West.

Bladen Community College continues to offer significant opportunities for students to change their lives. For more information, speak with a counselor at 910.879.5500.