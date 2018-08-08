Four County Electric Membership Cooperation sponsors Harrell Christian Academy student at leadership camp

RALEIGH — Four County Electric Membership Cooperation recently sponsored the participation of William DeAndrade at the cooperative leadership camp run by the Cooperative Council of North Carolina. DeAndrade is a sophomore at Harrells Christian Academy.

The Cooperative Leadership Camp, hosted by the Cooperative Council of North Carolina, is an educational program for rising high school sophomores through seniors in NC. The five-day resident camping program takes place in White Lake, NC and features interactive workshops and presentations, team-building activities and recreation. CCNC Member Cooperatives are invited to sponsor a high school teen from their community and allow them to have this opportunity cost free. Students from across the state come together and learn about how Cooperatives are functioning in our state. Across all industries, cooperatives provide a solution to problems and this leadership camp allows teens to see that first hand.

DeAndrade is an active student and community member. At school, he’s involved in the Beta Club and Science Olympiad, and he also plays football and is an Eagle Scout. Additionally, Will is involved at his church and enjoys community service.

As a cooperative enterprise, Four County EMC is non-profit and owned by its members. Four County EMC provides high quality energy to over 32,500 members and owners in six counties in North Carolina.

