Fuel tanker explodes, kills Clarkton truck driver

NAKINA — A Clarkton truck driver was killed Wednesday night when the tanker he was driving lost control near Nakina in a section of road known to locals as “Dead Man’s Curve.”

Albert Christopher Settlemeyer, 39, ran off the road on N.C. 905 near Nakina shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday in an “S” curve, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol Officer Mark Gore.

Settlemeyer was driving an 18-wheeler tanker truck belonging to Reliable Tank Line, LLC, a Winston-Salem trucking company. The vehicle was a fully loaded fuel truck.

The southbound truck ran off the road on the right, hit a ditch and utility pole, overturned, and caught on fire. According to the News and Record, witnesses heard a loud explosion and saw a large fire ball. At least one bystander attempted to approach the scene but could get no closer than 100 yards because of the heat and downed lines. The bystander reported flames reaching higher than the surrounding trees.

Emergency crews from across southern Columbus County responded, including a hazmat team and electric units.

The curve is reportedly known as “Dead Man’s Curve” because of the high number of fatal wrecks that have occurred there.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_Chris-Settlemeyer.jpg

Chrysta Carroll Bladen Journal

Chrysta Carroll can be reached by calling 910-862-4163 or emailing ccarroll@bladenjournal.com.

