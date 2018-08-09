Collier named Joe Bostic-Lacy West Scholarship winner

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County ECU Alumni Association has announced the winner of its 2018 East Carolina University Scholarship.

Brinkley Collier, a 2018 graduate of West Bladen High School, is the recipient of the $1,000 Joe Bostic-Lacy West ECU Scholarship. Collier will be attending East Carolina University in the fall.

Each year, the Bladen County ECU Alumni Association awards a $1,000 scholarship to a Bladen County graduate attending East Carolina. The scholarship is in memory of Joe Bostic and Lacy West, both of whom met untimely deaths but were great contributors to Bladen County and East Carolina.

Seen in the photo is Alan West (left), Collier (center) and Kyle Bostic.