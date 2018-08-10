Elizabethtown store to host community pet supplies drive all month, animal adoptions Aug. 25

ELIZABETHTOWN — Tractor Supply Company in Elizabethtown is dedicating the entire month of August to showing appreciation for animals.

The retailer will host a variety of animal-centric happenings and deals as part of Out Here With Animals, its month-long event for animals of all kinds and the people who care for them.

Pets of all kinds frequent the store, from the always-popular dogs and cats to exotic monkeys and even the occasional opossum.

The month-long celebration kicked off Aug. 1 with an ongoing pet supplies drive. Customers are invited to show their support for the Elizabethtown animal shelter community by dropping off new, sealed items such as food, toys and cleaning supplies, as well as other essential pet accessories like beds, scratching posts, leashes and bowls. Items will be donated to a local rescue or shelter.

Even though August is set aside for pet donations, workers say giving to the local shelter is nothing new to the store.

In addition to the supplies drive, Tractor Supply will be having adoptions throughout the month. The Bladen County site is in the midst of Chick Days, the season in which buyers can purchase chicks or ducklings to take home.

Approximately 13 ducklings are still awaiting their forever home.

On Aug. 25, the store will be hosting a pet adoption event. Local animal organizations interested in participating are encouraged to sign up online at TractorSupply.com/EventPartners or by contacting the Elizabethtown Tractor Supply. Registration closes Aug. 22.

“Out Here With Animals allows the Elizabethtown community to come together to celebrate their pets while supporting the great work of their local animal organizations,” said Mary Lawley, vice president of store administration at Tractor Supply Company. “Whether you have a dog, cat, horse, pig or goat, we hope families will bring their leashed, friendly pets to the store to show how special their animals are and help us find homes for the local adoptable animals that deserve a family too.”

Tractor Supply is also shining a spotlight on animal organizations through the return of its popular Rescue Your Rescue contest. The retailer will donate a total of $25,000 in grants to 10 animal nonprofits chosen through a customer-submitted photo contest.

Out Here With Animals events are open to the public and leashed, friendly animals. Contact the Elizabethtown Tractor Supply store for more details.

