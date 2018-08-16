Pait serves as Sherman College ambassador

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Victoria Pait of Bladenboro, N.C., serves as a Sherman College Student ambassador.

Sherman College’s student ambassadors are a select group of individuals committed to representing the vision and mission of Sherman College of Chiropractic. Student ambassadors serve as an extension of the executive office as a concierge to the guests of Sherman College, prospective students, alumni and the Upstate South Carolina community. Ambassadors embody the core values of Sherman College and the founding principles of the chiropractic profession with the utmost professionalism. Find out more at http://www.sherman.edu/ambassadors/.

Sherman College of Chiropractic provides students with a comprehensive education, preparing them to enter the field as doctors of chiropractic who are highly skilled, compassionate, ethical and successful. On its 80-acre campus in South Carolina, Sherman offers a first professional degree program unique in its approach to health care and known globally for the skill and art of chiropractic delivered by graduates. The college’s on-campus Health Center, where senior students intern under licensed doctors of chiropractic, provides quality and affordable chiropractic care to the local community with nearly 35,000 visits each year. For more information, visit www.sherman.edu or call 800-849-8771.