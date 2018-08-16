Bladen County Division on Aging gets upgrades from Virginia church group

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Elizabethtown Senior Center recently received upgrades to its facilities, courtesy of a Virginia church group.

“These youth were a pleasure to have in our office and even played chair volleyball with the seniors,” said Kelly Robeson, Bladen County Division on Aging director.

The group from Lebanon United Methodist Church in Jarratt, Va. painted the unfinished offices, break room, senior kitchen, exercise area, senior lounge and restrooms, the office for medication assistance, and the conference room. Youth members included Colby Coker, Dalton Harrison, Logan Harrison, Britt King, Josh Coker, Chandler Newsome, Katie Roach, Luke Owen, and Shelia Roach. The group was supervised by Nicole Walker, Elizabeth Tranka, and Betty Cook.

The church group stayed at the White Lake Christian Camp and Retreat Center at White lake, which has hosted several groups this summer that have been involved in local mission work. The camp is a ministry of Lake Church, under pastor Cameron McGill. Katie Milam is camp director.

Chrysta Carroll Bladen Journal

Chrysta Carroll can be reached by calling 910-862-4163 or emailing ccarroll@bladenjournal.com.

