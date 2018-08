BLADENBORO — Friends and community will gather Sept. 8 for a barbecue plate fundraiser and cake auction helping Dennis Hayes Pait.

Proceeds will assist Pait’s medical expenses incurred during his battle with leukemia.

The day begins at 11 a.m. at Center Road Baptist Church Community Building, 2484 Center Road.

Checks should be made payable to Center Road Baptist Churh. More information is available by calling Gloria D. Allen at 910-863-4582 or 910-872-1905.