Sheriff’s Office makes three drug arrests

CLARKTON — Three drug dealers have been arrested by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office for distributing opioids.

“My deputies, assisted by the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant at 253 Rico Road, Clarkton,” said Bladen County Sheriff Jim McVicker. “During this search, there were two arrests made, and deputies recovered marijuana and weapons. Undercover buys of prescription medication were made previously at this address.”

Johnnie Norris Willis, 60, of 253 Rico Road in Clarkton, was arrested by the Sheriff’s Office. Willis was charged with selling and delivering counterfeit controlled substances, as well as possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver drugs. His bond was set at $25,000.

Nicholas Edward Mitchell, 38, of the same address, was also taken into custody. Mitchel was charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell drugs, felony possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Mitchell’s bond was set at $10,000.

On the same day, but in an unrelated matter, narcotics investigators stopped a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed in Ammon on N.C. 242. A search of the vehicle uncovered marijuana, Percocet, drug paraphernalia, and two handguns.

Caleb Scott Hall, 27, of 11623 Ludhorne Road in Roseboro, was arrested. He was charged with trafficking heroin, possession with intent to manufacture/sell Schedule II drugs, possession with intent to manufacture/sell marijuana, felony possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, and carrying a concealed weapon. His bond was set at $850,000.

Chrysta Carroll Bladen Journal

Chrysta Carroll can be reached by calling 910-862-4163 or emailing ccarroll@bladenjournal.com.

