Riegelwood community hosting school supplies giveaway and first-day encouragement

RIEGELWOOD — The Riegelwood community is helping students get off to a fresh start this academic year with a Community Back 2 School Giveaway on Saturday starting at 11 a.m.

Heart ‘N’ Soul Food of Riegelwood will be sponsoring and hosting a school supply giveaway with free haircuts. The business will also have free hamburgers and hot dogs for all students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade.

East Arcadia School is also wanting to help students get started in the right frame of mind. According to East Aracadia Principal Victoria Smith, parent and community involvement is one of the keys to a successful year.

“Research has revealed if your child has their greatest role model supporting the school, they will be happier at school,” she said. “Also, research has proven students with parents who are involved in their school tend to be more successful academically and have fewer behavior problems.”

To kick off the year, East Arcadia will be hosting Link Up, Show Up, and Encourage Up on Monday, at 7:30 a.m. The event is to encourage East Arcadia students as they start their first day of school. Participants should meet at the front of the school where the buses unload.

Chrysta Carroll Bladen Journal

Chrysta Carroll can be reached by calling 910-862-4163 or emailing ccarroll@bladenjournal.com.

