Bladen Community College offering free seminars for non-profits

DUBLIN — Bladen Community College has announced its upcoming small business seminars for churches and nonprofits.

Cash Flow/Budgeting for Non-profits and Faith-based Organizations will be offered Monday from 6-8 p.m. at the East Arcadia campus.

On Sept. 11 from 3:30 to 5 p.m., the college will offer How to Start a Business. The class will last seven Tuesdays and run through October. It will be held in Building 3, room 102.

Fundraising Tips and Tricks will be held Sept. 13 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on the main campus.

Also on Sept. 13 will be Endowment Gifts Are Just as Important as Any Donation, which will be offered from 7:45-8:45 p.m. on the main campus.

Managing the Risk/Liabilities of Non-profits/Faith-based Organizations will be held Sept. 24 from 6-8 p.m. at the East Arcadia campus.

All seminars are through the Small Business Center of Bladen Community College and free of charge to the public. Registration may be made online through college’s website.

