Applications being accepted for bicycle, pedestrian grants

RALEIGH — Applications are being accepted by the N.C. Department of Transportation from communities for the 2019 Bicycle and Pedestrian Planning Grant Initiative.

The program provides funding for municipalities to develop comprehensive bicycle or pedestrian plans.

Smaller communities with populations of less than 10,000 can also apply to develop combined bicycle and pedestrian plans. Communities with less than 5,000 population may apply for a project acceleration plan — an abbreviated plan primarily focusing on priority project identification and implementation. Counties with a population of less than 50,000 are also eligible to apply for a bicycle or pedestrian plan.

The deadline for electronic applications is Nov. 2 at 5 p.m. Award recipients will be notified by February.

More information is available by contacting Bryan Lopez at 919-707-2606 or balopez@ncdot.gov.